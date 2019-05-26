My Hero Academia Cosplay Goes Plus Ultra Thanks To A Duck

It is no question that Hero Academia fans have nailed their cosplays of the series. From All Might to Tokoyami, you can find someone cosplaying as a Pro Hero at just about any convention, and it seems one fan is taking their look to a whole new level.

Recently, Fanime kicked off a busy weekend with cosplayers, and it was there one fan went viral for their get-up. After all, it isn’t everyday you see an actual duck dressed up like Bakugo Katsuki, but it isn’t everyday you meet Tito the Ducky.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Over on Twitter, attendees at Fanime were quick to share their photographs of a duck dressed up as Bakugo. You an see below the little bird is rocking a lightweight Bakugo vest that mirrors his costume, and it comes complete with shoes and grenades.

Will be coming back tomorrow with a different cosplay. Can’t wait to see you all again and meet more of you!-🦆 pic.twitter.com/bZNTuw4eyP — Titotheducky (@titotheducky) May 26, 2019

As the duck’s presence grew online, fans found out their name is Tito and that they’ve even got a Twitter page. It seems Tito’s owners made a page for their quacky (and quirky) duck for Fanime, and it has amassed well over 2,000 followers in less than a week. Now, there is no telling what kind of cosplay Tito will get into next, but fans have their suggestions…

After all, fans would love to see this so-called Bakuduck try his hand at All Might before long!

So, what do you make of this new breed of cosplay? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.