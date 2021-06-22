My Hero Academia Cosplay Stands Tall With Fem All Might

✖

All Might isn't anywhere near his peak when it comes to his overall power level, having lost a majority of his strength against All For One, but one fan has re-imagined the Symbol of Peace using some spot-on Cosplay that gives the former number one hero a fem makeover. My Hero Academia's fifth season has recently finished the Joint Training Exercise Arc, which saw All Might once again taking the role of teacher as he watched both Midoriya and his classmates battle against their rivals in Class 1-B to see who would make for the better professional crime fighters.

Currently, in the pages of the manga, Deku has been put into a tough spot wherein he is running ragged to avoid the clutches of both a freed All For One and Shigaraki. With All Might still powerless, Deku's mentor is careening across the city in a bid to help Midoriya, whose appearance has changed to the point where citizens believe he looks far more like a villain than a hero. Though All Might might no longer have the physical strength to back up his demeanor, that hasn't stopped him from doing his best to assist his student in any way he can.

Instagram Cosplayer Nikki Lee shared this spot-on Cosplay that once again brings back the Symbol of Peace who helped pave the way for Midoriya to attempt to help the world by battling villains and generally giving citizens the ability to live comfortably within "hero society":

For the most part, we haven't had the opportunity to see how All Might operated when he was at one hundred percent of his power, with the former number one hero mostly using the Quirk of One For All to increase his strength. Through Deku, we have been able to see how the different abilities of One For All are able to work in unison with one another, and it could not come at a better time as the villains have never been more powerful in the pages of My Hero Academia.

What do you think of this fem makeover on All Might? Do you think that the former number one hero will make it out of My Hero Academia alive?