My Hero Academia Cosplay Erupts With Fem Bakugo

✖

My Hero Academia might focus mostly on the young Midoriya as he struggles to become a professional crimefighter while also attempting to master the power of One For All, but the Shonen protagonist is in a never-ending battle of popularity against the exploding hero Bakugo. With one fan deciding to bring the hot-tempered hero to life using some spot-on Cosplay, it's definitely apparent that the explosive protagonist will continue being tough to beat not only when it comes to his Quirk, but to the love that anime fans currently hold for the brash crime fighter.

In the anime, Bakugo has seriously changed since the first time we saw him appear in My Hero Academia, continuing his rivalry with Deku but being affected by the influence of both Izuku and All Might. During the Joint Training Exercise Arc, the exploding young hero is able to not only defeat their rivals in Class 1-B but also manages to do it in record time, dragging his team to victory in under five minutes flat. Bakugo has certainly come a long way in the series itself, as many fans believed that the hero was set to eventually become a villain, especially when he was originally kidnapped by the League of Villains.

Instagram Cosplayer Madaras Daughter shared not only a pitch-perfect take on Bakugo's superhero outfit that allows him better control of his explosive Quirk, but also his school uniform that he wears throughout his days begrudgingly learning within the hallowed halls of UA Academy:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nezu (Aisukurīmu✨) (@madarasdaughter)

Bakugo and the heroes of Class 1-A might be taking a break following the conclusion of the Joint Training Exercise Arc, with the League of Villains being put front and center in the fifth season shortly, but the exploding hero is set to join Deku and Shoto Todoroki as the main trio in this summer's My Hero Academia: World Heroes Mission. As Bakugo is set to get a new outfit for this third film in the series, it will be interesting to see what his role in the upcoming adventure is as a part of the "Three Musketeers".

What do you think of this unique take on Bakugo? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.