This My Hero Academia Cosplay Proves All For One Can’t Be Beaten

My Hero Academia may be all about its heroes, but that does not mean its villains are ignored. To the contrary, the series has put a whole lot of focus on its baddie both in the anime and manga. This has split fans to pick sides and choose whether they will go Team Hero or Team Villain for all things cosplay. And thanks to one fan, social media just learned what a top-tier All For One cosplay looks like.

And yeah, it looks seven different shades of terrifying.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Taking to Twitter, a user known as MasterWarChief shared their take on All For One. The fan decided to bring My Hero Academia to life in the worst way using its big baddie, and fans admit they are so scared by its helmet that they’re struggling to look it in the eye. Or well, where its eyes should be.

As you can see above, the cosplay features a truly impressive headpiece. The cosplay uses has a shiny, black-covered skull piece that feels truly eerie. In fact, fans have gone so far as to liken the helmet to Death Stranding, and we don’t necessarily disagree.

The rest of the helmet features some intricate tubing and vents. All in all, this headpiece looks better than the one seen in My Hero Academia, but it did not come cheap. The cosplayer confirmed the helmet was custom ordered, and fans estimated the cost to be around $400 USD at the very least. But when you are trying to embody one of manga’s gnarliest super villains, you have got to pay the cost.

Are you excited to see Hawks ruffle feathers in the anime? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia will also be launching its second big movie, Heroes Rising, in Japan this December.