Cosplayer Elizabeth Rage Sets Fire with Female Dabi Look

My Hero Academia fans know there are some amongst us who go hard for cosplay. While some prefer writing fan-fiction or making DIY merchandise, there are many others who express fandom through cosplaying. Given the popularity of My Hero Academia, a good few fans have committed to making top-tier cosplays. And over on Instagram, fans are all impressed by one look in particular.

Just in time for Halloween, Elizabeth Rage decided to share their take on Dabi. The character’s fiery work on My Hero Academia has turned the villain into a rather unlikely favorite. Now, Rage has given the baddie a genderbent makeover, and it sizzles as much as Dabi’s cremation flames.

“Had the honor of working with [Jody Steel] yesterday to create this fem Dabi look! Her work is so incredible you guys should definitely check out her page and prepare to be amazed by what she can do with paint and makeup,” Rage captioned her look.

As you can see above, the cosplay does show some skin, but that does work in Dabi’s favor. The character has burns all over his skin in the actual series, so more skin works for him or rather her in this piece. With some tussled black hair, Rage looks killer thanks to some on-point body paint. The makeup recreates Dabi’s scarring perfectly in all its gruesome details.

The costume itself is also pretty basic. Not only does the My Hero Academia cosplayer have on a black duster jacket just like Dabi, but her other clothes are based on the villain. She is wearing a simple cream bralette that goes with her low-rise black pants. As it turns out, Rage also did a more NSFW photoshoot as this character, but you can find those shots if you want on your own this Halloween.

