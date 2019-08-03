My Hero Academia Creator Teases Midoriya’s Return

The latest arc of My Hero Academia’s manga has been one of the darkest, and most intense arcs in the series to date. By shifting the focus away from Midoriya and the others in U.A. Academy to Shigaraki and the League of Villains, series creator Kohei Horikoshi has been exploring a much more violent side of the series’ world than fans had ever expected to see. But there’s still been a lingering question of when the series would feature Midoriya once more.

With the release of Volume 24 of the series in Japan, Horikoshi actually got to comment on this and teased that the manga will once again follow the adventures of Midoriya’s growing herodom in the next volume of the series.

Horikoshi writes in BNHA Volume 24’s omake: “Deku & co. haven’t been in the manga in forever…Well, since this is a story about how Deku becomes the strongest hero, we’re going to go back to U.A. Academy in the next volume, so please wait a bit longer!” The kids will be back! — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochi) August 1, 2019

As shared by @aitaikimochi on Twitter, Horikoshi teased the following about Midoriya’s big return to the manga, “Deku & co. haven’t been in the manga in forever…Well, since this is a story about how Deku becomes the strongest hero, we’re going to go back to U.A. Academy in the next volume, so please wait a bit longer!” He even offered a bit of a cheeky apology for those who have not exactly gelled with the villain centric arc, “This volume is villain centric, so for those who are expecting the students, I’m sorry. Oh well, it’s interesting though, so hope you like it anyway!”

The latest arc of the series has definitely been a major shift for the series, but it has revealed some important aspects of Shigaraki’s origin and powers. But this is a crucial story for Horikoshi to tell as if Midoriya is going to become the strongest hero, he’s going to need to face off against the strongest villain. And it seems like Shigaraki is becoming just that.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with both a fourth season of the anime and second big anime film.