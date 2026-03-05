11 Years On, This Forgotten Supernatural Anime Remains in Limbo (& Is Impossible to Stream)

It’s been 11 years since the most recent episode of a forgotten supernatural anime aired, and tragically, it’s still in limbo — and the two seasons currently out are impossible to stream. Plenty of anime have gone years between seasons, with the gap between Attack on Titan Seasons 1 and 2 and the wait for One-Punch Man Season 3 proving some of the most frustrating examples…at least when it comes to shows that have eventually returned.

Other anime fade away without receiving new content or a proper cancellation. This is an especially disappointing fate, as it fails to give viewers closure and leaves them questioning if a series is truly done. And one title from Studio Bones seems to be in the latter category, especially now that it’s no longer streaming. It’s a shame, as it’s one with a dedicated fan base and a lot of potential.

11 Years Later, Noragami Has Still Never Been Canceled or Renewed for Season 3

The Noragami anime brought mangaka duo AdachiToka’s story to the screen from 2014 to 2015, with Season 2 — its most recent batch of episodes — airing from October to December 2015. The series follows the minor deity Yato as he attempts to shed his past and become the God of Fortune, as well as a girl named Hiyori, who gets stuck between life and death after attempting to save him. The anime’s sophomore season wraps its current plot without a huge cliffhanger, but it leaves much of the story open-ended. There’s still more to tell, especially since the manga continues beyond that point.

Unfortunately, Noragami never returned after Season 2, despite having more source material to adapt. Studio Bones never officially canceled the series, but there’s been no news regarding a Season 3 renewal either. It seems destined to remain in limbo, with many accepting that it won’t return. And the anime’s fan base took another blow, as it’s not even possible to stream the first two chapters anymore.

Noragami Becoming Impossible to Stream Is Another Disappointment for Fans

Noragami never being renewed for Season 3 was already upsetting, but fans were disappointed all over again when the series was removed from streaming in 2025. In most regions, the anime is no longer available to watch on platforms like Netflix, Crunchyroll, or Hulu. It’s only available to purchase, which not everyone can do — and those looking for physical copies may have trouble hunting them down.

Between its permanent state of limbo and removal from streaming, Noragami could be more widely forgotten with time. Those who wanted to know the real ending already had to read the manga, but now, digging into the source material might be the easiest way to experience the story at all. It’s not the only anime that’s impossible to stream, but it’s among the most disappointing.

