My Hero Academia Creator Says the Series May End Sooner Rather Than Later

Kohei Horikoshi began the tale of the students of UA Academy in 2014, and despite its short time of existence, the Shonen series has become one of the most popular anime franchises in the world but it seems it might not have much time left as the creator has stated that he plans to wrap up the story of Class 1-A sooner rather than later! With the anime set to return for its fifth season next year, and the manga bringing the War Arc closer to its end, this news will definitely shock fans who have been following UA Academy since its start!

This isn't the first time that Horikoshi has discussed the ending of his popular Shonen franchise, as he revealed the fact that the movie of My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising was originally meant to act as a series finale for the franchise. Deciding to go a different route, Kohei used the story for the second feature-length film of the series, pitting Class 1-A against a new heir apparent to All For One in the villain Nine on an isolated island. Needless to say, while we don't know when My Hero Academia will come to a close, we'll be keeping a close eye on announcements when it comes to UA Academy taking its final bow.

Twitter User Aitai Ki Mochi shared the translation of the recent Jump Festa 2021 panel that had Kohei Horikoshi in attendance, with the creator spilling the huge news that he expected the manga to come to an end sooner rather than later:

Horikoshi did mention in his message at the end of the BNHA Jump Festa 2021 Super Stage Event: 「多分もう少しで結末」

"The manga will perhaps be reaching its conclusion soon."#JF2021 He also says "I checked Suwabe-san's schedule- you're very busy this weekend!" lol — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochi) December 19, 2020

With anime franchises such as Demon Slayer and The Promised Neverland already ending their stories in the manga, and other anime such as Attack On Titan and One Piece hinting at their finales, losing My Hero Academia would be a big blow to the world of anime. This isn't to say that there isn't the possibility of a sequel series, as a recent example in Chainsaw Man shocked fans when it was announced that a sequel would be starting following its conclusion.

Are you shocked at this My Hero Academia news? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy!