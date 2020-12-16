My Hero Academia: Why The War Arc's End Might Be A Disappointment

With My Hero Academia telling its most heart wrenching, bloody saga to date in the Paranormal Liberation War Arc, it seems as if the arc itself is about to come to a close as the heroes inch closer to victory, but we can't help but feel that the finale might be a disappointment when all is said and done. Though the Arc has seen some big-time returns with the likes of Mirio and Best Jeanist, while also featuring the big reveal of Dabi's true identity, we can't help but feel that things could have ultimately been grander. What did you think of the War Arc for My Hero Academia? When do you think we'll see the events of this story hit the anime proper? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy!

No Status Quo Change One of the ideas that we had since the start of the War Arc was that this story would come to an end with the villains triumphant, creating a new world in which the students and teachers of UA Academy would have to go underground in order to re-take society. With Shigaraki seemingly down for the count and Lemillion and Best Jeanist joining the brawl, it seems as if the villains are going to be retreating rather than winning the war, leaving the status quo ultimately unchanged. While the Arc might continue to erode the public's trust in heroes, we definitely felt that this was the time to transition to "My Villain Academia". prevnext

All Might Is Still Alive It is downright amazing that considering the number of prophecies and hints that we've seen that elude to All Might's death, that he will survive the War Arc and not even participate in it. All Might has taken to his new role as a teacher at UA Academy, but he has definitely been left behind by the new generation of heroes, especially with Deku becoming all the more powerful in mastering the Quirk of One For All. We'd be hard-pressed to think of a better time for All Might to die than the War Arc. prevnext

Death Fakeouts (Photo: Studio Bones) While the War Arc was responsible for a number of lesser-known heroes, and seemingly the death of the popular villain known as Twice, but wow did this saga throw out some big fake-outs. Gran Torino was seemingly the first big victim of Shigaraki's new power as he became the inheritor of the All For One Quirk, but miraculously survived the teenage villain stomping his innards out. Bakugo, who was impaled by Shigaraki's new abilities, also was able to ultimately survive, even giving us his new hero name in the process. While these heroes might still meet their end, it certainly doesn't seem that way. prevnext

It Feels Like The Final Arc (Photo: TOHO) The Paranormal Liberation War feels as if it should be the final arc of My Hero Academia, bringing together all the major players and setting the stakes for the heroes to heights that we have never seen before. Shigaraki and his comrades retreating rather than winning feels like a precursor to a bigger arc, which almost seems impossible at this point. While we're excited to read more stories about the Freshman Class of UA Academy, it's hard to see how the stakes could be raised even further. prevnext