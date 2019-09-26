My Hero Academia Creator Teases Shoto Todoroki’s Big Future

One of the most powerful members within Class 1-A of UA Academy is clearly Shoto Todoroki. The son of the new number #1 hero, Endeavor, following All Might’s “retirement”, Todoroki has the ability to wield both fire and ice and has mastered both elements. While he is currently venturing on a brand new journey alongside Midoriya and Bakugo under a work study with his father, the creator of My Hero Acaemdia, Kohei Horikoshi, has hinted that there may be more about the character that has yet to be revealed. What does the future for the “fire and ice” hero have in store?

Reddit User Hexamendle shared this single page from the manga that details various aspects of Shoto Todoroki, stating that “there’s a lot to this guy, but I can’t reveal what hasn’t been shown in the story yet”:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Todoroki has been a stoic participant in the many trials and tribulations that have befallen Class 1-A, managing to show off his quirks in a powerful and unique way against any opponent that crosses their paths. While he originally wished to never dive into the fire controlling quirk he held, in a rebellion against his father and his torturous methods of “training”, it was during his battle against Midoriya early on in the series that Todoroki decided it was best to use 100% of his abilities.

Moving into Season Four, debuting this fall, Todoroki is going to have his hands full along with the rest of his classmates as they clash against the forces of both the League of Villains and the Yakuza, led by the villainous Overhaul.

What do you think the future has in store for Todoroki in My Hero Academia? Do you believe he’ll come away stronger following his work study with his father? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and UA Academy!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with both a fourth season of the anime and second big anime film too.