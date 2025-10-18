My Hero Academia Creator Welcomes Back Bakugo With Explosive New Art

My Hero Academia hasn’t been shy when it comes to killing some major characters, so when the series’ most popular character, Bakugo, flirted with death, many wondered if Murder God Dynamight would live to see the show’s finale. Luckily, Deku’s rival has exploded back onto the scene, aiming to lend a last-minute assist to the protagonist and All Might. To help ring in the monumental moment in the superhero shonen story, My Hero Academia creator Kohei Horikoshi has shared stunning new art for the latest episode as the tides seem to be turning in the heroes’ favor.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The third episode of season eight sees Bakugo erupt onto the scene, doing the impossible and freeing Toshinori Yagi from the clutches of All For One. Despite the fact that the Demon Lord is regressing thanks to his healing factor making him younger after each hit, the villain has never been stronger, thanks to absorbing the Quirk of Stane in the anime’s previous entry. While Murder God Dynamight might not have One For All to rely on, his Quirk has made him a serious heavyweight on the battlefield, and he might just have what it takes to win the day for Hero Society. Luckily, Studio BONES was on point in animating the fight against All For One, creating some of the most stunning moments of the series to date. You can check out Horikoshi’s new art below.

My Hero Academia Explodes

Thanks to Kohei Horikoshi ending My Hero Academia’s manga last year, the mangaka has had more time to work with BONES on the final anime season. As revealed during this year’s Anime Expo earlier this summer, this fact helped Horikoshi think of new scenes for the anime’s grand finale. Specifically, the artist stated, “Now that My Hero Academia’s manga has ended, I have been able to work more closely with the production studio on the anime and the production process. I’ve had the chance to suggest adding extra scenes and emotional layers to the performances.”

Without diving into spoiler territory for the final chapter of the manga, Horikoshi did return to his series to pad out the finale following its initial release. Specifically, the artist released new scenes as something of a “director’s cut” which is sure to be a part of the anime as the end approaches. Luckily for fans, this doesn’t mean that the universe of UA Academy is completely leaving the screen. The spin-off series, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, has already been confirmed for a second season, and considering how much material is left from that manga, its possible that there could be additional seasons in the future. Also, while not confirmed officially, there is the possibility of My Hero Academia releasing a fifth movie, as the previous entry, My Hero Academia: You’re Next, was not billed as the anime’s last.

What do you think of the new art and Bakugo’s major return to My Hero Academia? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!