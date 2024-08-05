My Hero Academia Time Skip Reveals Bakugo’s Pro Hero Flaw

My Hero Academia has been brought to an end with the manga’s newest chapter, and a final time skip for the series revealed that Katsuki Bakugo still has a flaw that will keep him from becoming a top pro hero. My Hero Academia ended its run in the pages of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine after ten years and with 430 chapters under its belt. The final chapter of the series moves forward in time to reveal how Izuku Midoriya and the rest of the members of Class 1-A head into their future careers, and Bakugo has indeed become a pro hero as expected.

My Hero Academia was just as much Bakugo’s story as it was Deku’s as their rivalry not only fueled some of the biggest moments of the manga and anime franchise, and through the series actually revealed that Bakugo cared for Deku as he helped motivate him to become better as well. But while he’s skilled in battle and has a powerful quirk, it’s become clear with the final chapter that Bakugo’s aggression and often prickly nature means he’s not very popular with the public.

Katsuki Bakugo in My Hero Academia Chapter 430

My Hero Academia: Bakugo’s Pro Hero Future

My Hero Academia Chapter 430 kicks off with a time skip taking place eight years into the future following Deku and the others graduating from U.A. Academy. It’s revealed that Deku has since become a teacher at the school, and the rest of his friends have since gone on to have successful hero careers. While some of the members of the class have gone on to form special initiatives to make great changes in society, it’s hilariously not the same case for Bakugo as he keeps dropping in the popularity charts.

Thanks to viral clips of Bakugo yelling at nearby fans (telling them that he’s not their entertainment), it means that Bakugo will likely continue to lose out on the top hero spot he’s been chasing after ever since he was a kid. Although he treats Deku better than he did when they were kids, and clearly has gone through a great deal of growth after everything that’s happened to him, it’s still not going to change who Bakugo is at heart. He’s still very much the aggressive and off putting kind of hero he always has been regardless of how much time has passed.