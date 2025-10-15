My Hero Academia Creator Shares Wild New Take on Anime’s Heroes (And Ranks Them At The Same Time)

My Hero Academia’s final season is two episodes in, and Class 1-A is doling out plenty of shocking moments so far. While Deku continues to struggle to defeat Shigaraki in their one-on-one fight, All For One is making serious moves to make sure he reunites with his heir apparent. All Might is on his last legs thanks to the “Demon Lord” killing Stain and stealing his Quirk, leaving the future of Hero Society all the shakier. Despite the hardships befalling UA Academy, series creator Kohei Horikoshi has celebrated a new popularity poll by depicting the winners with brand new looks.

My Hero Academia recently asked fans to vote for their favorite heroes and villains from the franchise, with the “World Best Hero” poll being the latest example of a long-running tradition in the shonen world. Alongside the reveal of the most popular crime fighters and evil-doers, Kohei Horikoshi re-imagined the look of the winners, proving that the artist hasn’t missed a step despite the series ending last year. You can check out the new art below, and here is a breakdown of the winners who were voted most popular:

1.) Bakugo

2.) Izuku Midoriya

3.) Shoto Todoroki

4.) Shota Aizawa

5.) Eijiro Kirishima

6.) Endeavor

7.) Hawks

8.) Dabi

9.) Shigaraki

10.) Neito Monoma

My Hero Academia: Is The End The Beginning?

The penultimate season of My Hero Academia already took some major players off the board, with some of them represented on this popularity poll. The fight, for example, between Shoto Todoroki and his nefarious brother Dabi, has already ended. Hawks, the number two hero, had his Quirk stolen by All For One, meaning that the winged wonder most likely won’t be soaring his way to save All Might and Deku in this last batch of episodes. Despite many battles having ended, the results of the fight against the Demon Lord and his right-hand man will still determine the anime universe’s future.

When My Hero Academia’s main series ends, there is still one big anime that will focus on Kohei Horikoshi’s universe. My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is set to return for a second season, with Crawler, Knuckleduster, and Pop Step looking to make a comeback following their successful debut. While anime viewers probably shouldn’t expect too many of the popularity contest winners to appear in the side story, there are a few characters that will make appearances thanks to both focusing on the world’s present and past.

As for Class 1-A, while it has yet to be confirmed, there is the possibility that another feature-length film will be in My Hero Academia’s future. The previous entry, My Hero Academia: You’re Next, was never confirmed to be the franchise’s last, and based on how the manga ended, there could be some wild storylines explored in a potential fifth film. Fingers crossed that we’ll learn of UA Academy’s silver screen future sooner rather than later.

Waht do you think of the latest My Hero Academia popularity poll?