When to Watch My Hero Academia Season 6 Finale

My Hero Academia Season 6 will be airing the final episode of the anime's latest season later this week, and Crunchyroll has announced the details about when fans will be able to tune into My Hero Academia Season 6's big finale! The My Hero Academia anime began Season 6 of its run last Fall, and threw Izuku Midoriya and the other heroes into their toughest string of battles yet against Tomura Shigaraki and the Paranormal Liberation Front. It was such a massive war that the final episodes we have seen this year have shown how much the world of heroes in Japan has fallen apart as a result of those fights.

My Hero Academia's characters have been put through the wringer with the second half of My Hero Academia Season 6's episodes, and the Final Act from the My Hero Academia manga has officially begun with the anime's take on the Black Hero arc. With all of that now wrapped leading into My Hero Academia Season 6's finale, Crunchyroll is now getting fans ready to check out the final episode on Saturday, March 25th at 5:30AM EDT.

(Photo: TOHO Animation)

How to Watch My Hero Academia Season 6 Finale

Crunchyroll has announced (via press release) that My Hero Academia Season 6's finale will be available for streaming on Saturday, March 25 at 5:30AM EDT. This will be the Japanese language release of the My Hero Academia anime with English subtitles, and the English dubbed version of My Hero Academia Season 6's finale is scheduled for a release at a later date. With the penultimate episode of the season putting Deku up against the scared public at U.A. Academy, it's highly likely My Hero Academia Season 6 will come to a very emotional end.

My Hero Academia's Black Hero saw Deku change into a much darker take on his hero look than ever seen in the anime before, and he ran himself ragged as the main target of All For One's evil. But at the same time, the rest of the heroes hated the fact he was trying to take it all on his shoulders. As My Hero Academia Season 6 heads into its grand finale, it's time to set up for the anime's final war between the heroes and villains.

What are you hoping to see from My Hero Academia Season 6's final episode?