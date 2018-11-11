‘My Hero Academia’ is Dominating Book Sales in the U.S.

My Hero Academia is quickly taking fans by storm as not only is the anime series more popular than ever, but the manga sales have been making huge waves in the United States with each new volume.

This includes its latest release, Volume 15, which has taken the Number 2 spot in BookScan’s Top 20 Adult Graphic Novels for October 2018, outperforming new Batman and The Walking Dead titles.

My Hero Academia volume 15 ranks #2 on NPD BookScan’s Top 20 Adult Graphic Novels in the U.S. for October 2018, with six other MHA volumes (including MHA: Vigilantes) also in the top 20. Source: ICv2 pic.twitter.com/n0GwAws9bE — Hero News Network (@heronewsnetwork) November 6, 2018

For graphic novel sales in October 2018, which BookScan collects from book chains such as Barnes & Noble and online purchases, the newly released Volume 15 of My Hero Academia comes in at the second rank just under Volume 9 of Brian K. Vaughn’s Saga.

This isn’t the only spot out of the twenty My Hero Academia takes either as the spin-off My Hero Academia: Vigilantes‘ second volume comes in at fifth. The first volume of the series comes in at seventh place, Volume 14 takes eighth place, the second volume takes twelfth place, the third volume takes eighteenth place, and Vigilantes‘ first volume rounds out the top 20.

It is impressive to see how much My Hero Academia appears on the list with other major titles like Sean Murphy’s Batman: White Knight, Volume 7 of Sui Ishida’s Tokyo Ghoul:re, and the final volume of Tite Kubo’s Bleach. It’s no mystery as to why the manga seems to be selling so well as My Hero Academia is hottest as it has ever been.

With three full seasons of the series under its belt, each with a new slate of fans who join the series due to its appeal, and a fourth underway, fans are hooked to one of the most appealing superhero stories in recent years. It’s hard not to fall in love with Izuku Midoriya’s journey to become the number one hero.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

