‘My Hero Academia’ Gets One Rather NSFW ‘Dragon Ball Z’ Mash-Up

There’s more than one way to do an anime mash-up, and the Internet has explored most of them. Few things are off-limit for fan creations, but the go-to choice always falls back to drawings. However, a new mash-up combining Dragon Ball Z and My Hero Academia had some fans wigging out.

So, uh — fair warning. The drawing is what many would consider to be on the NSFW side. So, you can blame Class 1-A for that.

As you can see below, a fan on Reddit shared their take on a Dragon Ball Z x My Hero Academia venture. The colored sketch was posted by Gera-N7, and it shows what a cross between Mina Ashido and Majin Buu would look like.

Of course, the crossover is not that crazy when you think about it. Sure, the two are worlds apart in terms of power, but they are both pink. Mina could definitely pull off a genderbent cosplay of Majin Buu, and this piece of art proves it. However, fans aren’t quite sure how to feel about her top.

That is, if you can call that top a top. The barely-there fabric covers only what it must, leaving fans of My Hero Academia stunned by the skin-baring costume. Not even Android 21 would don a top so skimpy, so maybe Mina drew her inspiration from Merlin of The Seven Deadly Sins? The powerful magician knows how to rock a plunging jacket like this one without fashion tape, but it may just be safer for Mina to overhaul the look especially if she wants to actually fight in it.

For those unfamiliar with the My Hero Academia juggernaut, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

