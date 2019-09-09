My Hero Academia Fan Graduates to New Level with this Ectoplasm Cosplay

My Hero Academia has introduced fans to plenty of heroic characters over the course of its five year run thus far, and many of them have managed to stick out in fans’ minds not only for their powerful abilities, but their heroic personalities and costumes as well. Although many of the pro heroes who serves as teachers to Midoriya and the other Class 1-A students have not had a major focus put on them for some of the series’ arcs thus far, pros like Ectoplasm have made an impact through concept alone.

Cosplay artist LeLegacyCrafting (who you can also find on Instagram here) shared their take on Ectoplasm’s heroic costume, and it’s a great example of why this mysterious pro hero has made an impact in both the anime and manga. Even fully crafting Ectoplasm’s fierce helmet, the cosplay has been a huge hit with fans thus far.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Just try to escape!” 💨💨💨💨 My Ectoplasm cosplay! Mask made by me! Trench coat & 📸: @kohcoz ! pic.twitter.com/qCpq4QjaDI — LeLegacyCrafting @ etsy (@Lelegacycraft) September 7, 2019

With a trench coat crafted by @kohcoz on Twitter, this cosplay is so well crafted that Ectoplasm could be totally believable in the real world. Hilariously using a vape in order to recreate the pro hero’s ghostly quirk, this is definitely pro level cosplay for a pro hero. Ectoplasm’s quirk allows him to create clones of himself by spewing smoke from his mouth, and the few examples fans have gotten of this quirk in action have shown him to be a formidable hero.

Wilder pro heroes like Ectoplasm may stand out from the series, but definitely don’t get as much attention as central pros like Aizawa or Midnight. But with a live-action My Hero Academia project coming in the future, perhaps he’ll get his just due? Then again, any film version of Ectoplasm’s costume is going to have to work very hard to top this awesome cosplay.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with both a fourth season of the anime and second big anime film too.