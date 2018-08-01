‘My Hero Academia’ Reveals One Hero’s Grisly Scar

There are some things which come with the job of being a Pro Hero. While arch nemeses aren’t guaranteed, things like superhero costumes are along with scars. Now, a famous face within My Hero Academia has been given such an injury, and it is grislier than you may have expected.

This week, Shueisha rolled out the latest issue of Weekly Shonen Jump, and the magazine held the new chapter of My Hero Academia. The update let fans follow up on Endeavor and Hawks after the brutal fight with a Nomu known as High-End. And, yes — the new No. 1 Hero has a scar to match the one his son bears.

So, it is up for you to decide whether Enji Todoroki pulls off the scar or not.

As you can see above, the scar is by no means small. Endeavor is lucky to have survived the attack which gave him the blemish in the first place. After being gouged by High-End, it looked like Endeavor had died from the attack, but the No. 1 Hero refused to give up. He managed to take High-End down with Hawks’ help, and he recovered thanks to some help from Recovery Girl.

“Due to the severe injuries he sustained, Endeavor underwent surgery in addition to healing from Recovery Girl,” the manga explains. “Thanks to those, he avoided death.”

Still, there was no recovering from the scar Endeavor earned. The massive mark runs from the top of his head before tapering at his chin. The scar covers his eye entirely, and fans can imagine how its pinkish-red must look in color.

Of course, Endeavor isn’t the only hero to have sustained scars on the job. All Might has a massive wound on his torso that scarred, and his pupil has followed in those footsteps. While Izuku has managed to avoid any major scars, he has one on his hand from fighting Shoto Todoroki during the U.A. Sports Festival. Izuku threw a full-powered Smash to help his classmate see reason, and his arm was only saved thanks to the efforts of Recovery Girl and a bit of surgery.

For those unfamiliar with the My Hero Academia juggernaut, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

