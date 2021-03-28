My Hero Academia Editor Teases Story's Epic Ending in New Interview

✖

My Hero Academia's editor is teasing the story's epic ending in a recent interview! My Hero Academia is currently now in the midst of a new swell as the fifth season of the anime has finally premiered, and the "Final Act" of Kohei Horikoshi's original manga series has officially begun. With so many shifts in the status quo, the series is now seemingly more geared toward its official ending more so than ever before and fans have begun to wonder what that ending could actually look like when all is said and done. As one of the editors for the series teases, it's going to be big.

During a special conversation between My Hero Academia's four different editors throughout its run thus far for AnimeJapan 2021 celebrating the anime's fifth anniversary, Yoritomi (who served as the editor for the manga series from December 2017 to 2020), teased that there would be an "epic" ending coming our way following the use of one of the original ideas for the My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising feature film.

(Photo: TOHO Animation)

One of the biggest teases leading into the second film in the franchise was the fact that series creator Kohei Horikoshi had used one of the ideas he had prepared for the end of the series. As it was revealed, it involved Izuku Midoriya and Katsuki Bakugo defeating a villain by sharing One For All's power, so any actual ending is going to have to top such a nifty idea.

During the interview (as noted by @aitaikimochi on Twitter), Yoritomi had wondered whether or not it was okay to use such an idea for the film (cementing the fact that the editor felt like it would have been a great idea for the actual series finale), but Horikoshi insisted on its inclusion in the film. Horikoshi even teased Yoritomi that he would come up with a better idea for the series' full ending.

With the "final act" of the series already taking a much different kind of shape than the events of Heroes Rising, it's becoming increasingly clear that the real ending in the series will indeed be a more explosive way to bring it all to an end. But what do you think? How do you want to see My Hero Academia come to an end? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!