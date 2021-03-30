My Hero Academia Reintroduces Muscular in the Worst Way

✖

My Hero Academia is moving ahead with one of its most ambitious arcs to date, so all eyes are on the manga these days. If you did not know, the story has put our heroes in a tough spot as villains have started rampaging all over Japan. With society upturned, Izuku has made the bold decision to leave school as a way to protect his friends, but he just made a post-timeskip return to the series. And if you want to know why, it is all thanks to Muscular.

Yeah, you will probably remember this My Hero Academia villain. Muscular made his debut way back when Class 1-A went on a training summer camp. Muscular was sent after the students with the League of Villains, and it was there Izuku fought the baddie first. In fact, he managed to defeat Muscular in a last-minute pinch, but the baddie is back along with several other villains.

Muscular is reintroduced to fans in the worst way as he shows his face before two familiar heroes. Shindo and his classmates are ambushed by the escaped convict. It seems Muscular is eager to take out any heroes he can find, and he even finds some civilians along the way. Shindo does his best to take Muscular down, but the villain seems to be even stronger right now.

Luckily, the boy manages to avoid death by the grace of Deku. The MIA hero steps in to stop Muscular after his danger quirk goes off. Muscular quickly recognizes the boy, so you know the villain will be game to brawl by chapter 308. So if you have been waiting for this My Hero Academia rematch, your time has come!

What do you make of this villain's comeback? How do you think his rematch with Izuku will go?