My Hero Academia Shares Episode 105 Promo

The Endeavor Agency Arc is continuing to give us a look at Midoriya, Bakugo, and Shoto Todoroki learning how to better harness their Quirks under the watchful eye of the number one hero, and it seems that the next episode of My Hero Academia's anime is looking to change things up by giving viewers a look into a family dinner with the Todoroki Clan. With the Shonen franchise unveiling a preview for this week's upcoming episode, the history of Endeavor and his family is sure to be the focus with Shoto and his siblings holding some harsh feelings for their father.

My Hero Academia's fifth season changed things up by flipping the script when it comes to the timing of the sagas, with the Endeavor Agency Arc taking place before the arrival of the My Villain Academia Arc. As the Three Musketeers of UA Academy are being trained in part to have more heroes to battle against the Meta Liberation Army and their roster of over one hundred thousand members, the upcoming antagonist saga in this latest season will unveil how the MLA and the League of Villains will clash and what the ending of this battle will mean for hero society moving forward.

Twitter User Atsushi 101X shared new images from the upcoming episode of My Hero Academia's fifth season, taking the opportunity to examine the lives of the Todoroki family and how the actions of Endeavor have negatively affected both his partner and his children:

In the latest episodes of the anime, Endeavor received a terrifying message from Hawks, who is currently undercover within both villain organizations, letting the number one hero know that the antagonists are planning to unleash their attack on hero society in four months. Though the Three Musketeers have never been stronger, they're going to have to make some vast improvements in a short amount of time if they hope to stand a chance against the power of the villain teams on the horizon.

