Fans Are Emotional After ‘My Hero Academia’s Latest Episode

The latest episode of My Hero Academia’s third season was met with a well of emotion from fans as […]

The latest episode of My Hero Academia’s third season was met with a well of emotion from fans as it ended the Forest Training Camp arc with the kidnapping of Bakugo and pro-hero Ragdoll.

After seeing how hard Midoriya had fought to save Bakugo and Todoroki, and seeing how hard Kirishima was taking this loss, fans haven’t been able to stop thinking about it since.

The emotional beats hit hard in the latest episode as Bakugo tells Midoriya to stay away as he’s being warped out, and then later as Midoriya sits in the hospital Kirishima argues that he is not a proper man unless they save Bakugo themselves.

It was a tough pill to swallow for fans as the U.A. Academy students and pro-heroes all had to deal with this loss to the villains and prepare their big strike back. Read on to see what fans are saying about the latest episode and let us know how you felt after watching in the comments!

