Fans Are Emotional After ‘My Hero Academia’s Latest Episode

The latest episode of My Hero Academia’s third season was met with a well of emotion from fans as it ended the Forest Training Camp arc with the kidnapping of Bakugo and pro-hero Ragdoll.

After seeing how hard Midoriya had fought to save Bakugo and Todoroki, and seeing how hard Kirishima was taking this loss, fans haven’t been able to stop thinking about it since.

The emotional beats hit hard in the latest episode as Bakugo tells Midoriya to stay away as he’s being warped out, and then later as Midoriya sits in the hospital Kirishima argues that he is not a proper man unless they save Bakugo themselves.

It was a tough pill to swallow for fans as the U.A. Academy students and pro-heroes all had to deal with this loss to the villains and prepare their big strike back. Read on to see what fans are saying about the latest episode and let us know how you felt after watching in the comments!

who made the choice to draw kirishima like this pic.twitter.com/A8ktJTeTj0 — We’ll, cars are just liberated trains (@kirishinya) May 19, 2018

That cliffhanger for My Hero Academia today WTF!!!!! — Chibi Reviews (@ChibiReviews) May 19, 2018

That My Hero Academia episode though, you guys aren’t ready for the upcoming episodes….



Also Toga is best girl — Billow Chan? (@Billowingg) May 19, 2018

My Hero Academia anime is really living up to the hype of the manga



Todays episode didn’t even have much action but they still did a great job on the animation



Deku is pissed pic.twitter.com/FQKcTVk9dN — Black Boku No Attack Deadly Ghoul Hunter (@monkeydluuuffy) May 19, 2018

[SPOILERS!] For My Hero Academia season 3 episode 7



Deku…I don’t feel so good… pic.twitter.com/YiSKMlokJU — Overhaul ? (@Yeezys_6) May 19, 2018

KIRISHIMA IS SO BROKEN…They showed him looking so crestfallen and then immediately cut to the scene of Bakugou… pic.twitter.com/Mc5wuHCfzp — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochii) May 19, 2018

kirishima being a man pic.twitter.com/n1B3VTYeFz — rt ur kirishima (@kirishimart) May 19, 2018

