Fans Are Emotional After ‘My Hero Academia’s Latest Episode

The latest episode of My Hero Academia’s third season was met with a well of emotion from fans as it ended the Forest Training Camp arc with the kidnapping of Bakugo and pro-hero Ragdoll.
After seeing how hard Midoriya had fought to save Bakugo and Todoroki, and seeing how hard Kirishima was taking this loss, fans haven’t been able to stop thinking about it since.
Videos by ComicBook.com
The emotional beats hit hard in the latest episode as Bakugo tells Midoriya to stay away as he’s being warped out, and then later as Midoriya sits in the hospital Kirishima argues that he is not a proper man unless they save Bakugo themselves.
It was a tough pill to swallow for fans as the U.A. Academy students and pro-heroes all had to deal with this loss to the villains and prepare their big strike back. Read on to see what fans are saying about the latest episode and let us know how you felt after watching in the comments!
@kirishinya
who made the choice to draw kirishima like this pic.twitter.com/A8ktJTeTj0— We’ll, cars are just liberated trains (@kirishinya) May 19, 2018
@ChibiReviews
That cliffhanger for My Hero Academia today WTF!!!!!— Chibi Reviews (@ChibiReviews) May 19, 2018
@Arkeus88
Hideout Raid arc. Let’s go #MyHeroAcademia pic.twitter.com/RXUHzbgeWm— Arkeus (@Arkeus88) May 19, 2018
@Billowingg
That My Hero Academia episode though, you guys aren’t ready for the upcoming episodes….— Billow Chan? (@Billowingg) May 19, 2018
Also Toga is best girl
@monkeydluuuffy
My Hero Academia anime is really living up to the hype of the manga— Black Boku No Attack Deadly Ghoul Hunter (@monkeydluuuffy) May 19, 2018
Todays episode didn’t even have much action but they still did a great job on the animation
Deku is pissed pic.twitter.com/FQKcTVk9dN
@Yeezys_6
[SPOILERS!] For My Hero Academia season 3 episode 7— Overhaul ? (@Yeezys_6) May 19, 2018
Deku…I don’t feel so good… pic.twitter.com/YiSKMlokJU
@aitaikimochii
KIRISHIMA IS SO BROKEN…They showed him looking so crestfallen and then immediately cut to the scene of Bakugou… pic.twitter.com/Mc5wuHCfzp— ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochii) May 19, 2018
@kirishimart
kirishima being a man pic.twitter.com/n1B3VTYeFz— rt ur kirishima (@kirishimart) May 19, 2018
@ImFroppy
Kirishima is so heroic. pic.twitter.com/XhbRPrc9yz— Froppy (@ImFroppy) May 19, 2018
@perdizzion
fandom: bakugo is going to sound angry when he says “get lost deku” because thats just how he is lol— citra ❄️? (@perdizzion) May 19, 2018
bakugo: [actually says it with a crack in his voice that makes him sound fragile and scared like a normal teenager would in that situation]
fandom: hOLY FU