New ‘My Hero Academia’ Stills Put Bakugo in Danger

My Hero Academia‘s third season is about to debut the largest fight in the series to date as All Might squares off against the powerful All For One, but there’s still the question of whether or not the heroes can save Bakugo in all of this madness.

Fans wondered where Bakugo had been warped off to at the end of the last episode, and the answer is revealed in a new batch of images from Episode 48. He’s right in front of All For One, putting him in a scarier position than ever.

In this batch of new images we see that not only has Bakugo been warped to All For One’s imposing side, but Shigaraki has been teleported to him as well. All Might was unable to grab Bakugo before he was warped away, so there’s no telling how much danger he’s going to be before the episode’s wrapped.

This situation makes the second batch of stills make a ton of sense as Midoriya, Todoroki, Kirishima, and Iida are all planning something to save Bakugo. But this sin’t before Iida tries to hold Midoriya and Todoroki back when All For One’s oppressive energy first reaches them.

Episode 48 of My Hero Academia is titled “The Symbol of Peace” and the synopsis for the episode emphasizes Bakugo’s danger as the “that person” previously described is probably the rash Bakugo or even a fierce All Might charging into battle:

“The greatest evil, All For One, waits for the perfect opportunity to strike, and the triumphant heroes are certainly in a huge dilemma! The League of Villains are retreating, but will they take Bakugo with them too?

This Week’s Deku: The State of Despair!

Deku and the others are stricken with fear and rendered immobile by All For One. However, that person starts rushing towards him! In order to save Bakugo, Deku must come up with a way to go around this!”

