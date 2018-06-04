‘My Hero Academia’ Preview Teases All For One’s Attack

My Hero Academia fans were recently introduced to the real mastermind behind the League of Villains at the end of the latest episode, but All For One is going to cause a lot more damage as the series continues.

This is already evident in the preview for the next episode, as Midoriya and the others have to come to grips with All For One’s grand arrival.

Videos by ComicBook.com

All For One was teased during the mid-credits scene of the latest episode with an explosive entrance rendering all nearby heroes useless. His aura was so overwhelming that in that instant he eliminated the heroes, Midoriya and the others did not dare breathe or even try and look at him.

His power had caused them to have horrific flashes of their deaths, and now Midoriya (as well as fans) will see him try and make good on his promise and counterattack against the heroes. Although All Might and the pro-heroes were able to launch a surprise attack on the League of Villains, All For One is here to balance it all out.

Fans are definitely curious to see his power, and more importantly, are definitely looking forward to the major fight between All Might and All For One that’s been teased in the opening of the series since the third season’s premiere.

For those unfamiliar with the My Hero Academia juggernaut,the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

My Hero Academia‘s first movie, My Hero Academia: The Movie – The Two Heroes, is scheduled to open August 3. The film will cover a story not seen in the original manga with series creator Horikoshi noting that, “Of course the movie will be filled with Class A’s great efforts, that character’s past that hasn’t been in the manga yet, flashy action scenes, and much more.” The film also previously revealed its first key visual depicting a character fans have never seen before, and a trailer revealing an All Might in his prime.