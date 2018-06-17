‘My Hero Academia’ Preview Teases Major Shift for the Series

My Hero Academia fans have been on an intense ride ever since the third season of the series began. Weeks of tension and build up led to the intense battle between All Might and All For One that shook up the status quo.

But what will those shake-ups mean for the rest of the season? The next episode of the series aims to find out as the latest preview for the series teases a huge emotional fallout and major shift in the series going forward.

The fight for All For One resulted in All Might’s secret vulnerability being revealed to the world, and now the world has to react to seeing their former icon in such a state. It’s going to take a lot to establish a new status quo without All Might, and this episode is the first step on the road to recovery.

Episode 50 is titled “The Beginning of the End, the End of the Beginning” and the synopsis for the episode is as such:

“The nightmare of Kamino comes to a close! What happens to those left behind?

The world has lost the Symbol of Peace, All Might…!? The time has come for All Might to finally release the last of his energy to defeat All For One, bringing the night of Kamino to a close! However, because he is no longer the No. 1 hero now, the world loses its Symbol of Peace and spirals into a frenzy!! As the last of All Might’s power fades, Deki is once again lost. Within this, All Might’s words call out to him!?”

For those unfamiliar with the My Hero Academia juggernaut, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

My Hero Academia‘s first movie, My Hero Academia: Two Heroes, is scheduled to open August 3 in Japan, but will hold a special World Premiere at Anime Expo 2018. The film is expecting to hits U.S. theaters this Fall. The film will cover a story not seen in the original manga with series creator Horikoshi noting that, “Of course the movie will be filled with Class A’s great efforts, that character’s past that hasn’t been in the manga yet, flashy action scenes, and much more.” The film also previously revealed its first key visual depicting a character fans have never seen before, and a trailer revealing an All Might in his prime.