New ‘My Hero Academia’ Stills Tease Anime Original Fights

The Provisional Hero License Exam continues on My Hero Academia, and the series is doing something a bit extra with the first phase of the exam. Originally wrapped fairly quickly in the manga, the anime is going to explore how the rest of Class 1-A fares in this first phase.

New images from Episode 55 have emerged and further tease the original to the anime sequences featuring Todoroki, Yaoyorozu, Tsuyu, Jiro, and Shoji, who didn’t get a ton of attention during this phase in the manga. Check them out below.

My Hero Academia Episode 55 is titled “Class 1-A” and the synopsis for the episode reads as such:

“Rival Schools vs. the students of Class 1-A! It’s the first for the climactic Provisional Hero License Exam. Yaoyorozu, Tsuyu, and Jiro work with their classmates against the students of Seiai Academy. While his classmates are working together, Todoroki takes the first test by himself. But the students of Seijin High appear before him, resolved to defeat him.”

Seiai and Seijin academies were hinted at in the manga before, but getting further time here. This is especially true for Seiai, who weren’t even brought up in the original manga version of the events.

For those unfamiliar with the My Hero Academia juggernaut, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

My Hero Academia‘s first movie, My Hero Academia: Two Heroes, opened today in Japan and later in the U.S theaters this Fall. The film recently premiered at Anime Expo 2018 to heaps of praise from those in attendance. The film will cover a story not seen in the original manga with series creator Horikoshi noting that, “Of course the movie will be filled with Class A’s great efforts, that character’s past that hasn’t been in the manga yet, flashy action scenes, and much more.” The film also previously revealed its first key visual depicting a character fans have never seen before, and a trailer revealing an All Might in his prime.