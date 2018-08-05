‘My Hero Academia’ Fans Are Loving its Original Anime Content

When My Hero Academia fans first learned that Episode 55 would be mostly filler content not seen in the original manga, they were a bit worried since extra anime material doesn’t usually have a good reputation.

Original anime content is usually coined as “filler,” and looking at the reactions for the latest episode, fans agree that My Hero Academia can even pull off filler content excellently.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The filler in question is the extra battle seen with Todoroki and the colorful ninjas, which only lasted a panel in the original, and a new sequence featuring Yaoyorozu, Shonji, Jiro, and Tsu battling the new-to-the-series group of girls lead by a super genius.

But what’s important to note about the episode is that it goes the extra mile to emphasize many of the core themes of the series. Although it stretches out the Hero License Exam a bit more, it never loses sight of what series creator Kohei Horikoshi was trying to accomplish before.

Read on to find out what fans are saying about the latest episode and let us know your thoughts in the comments!

For those unfamiliar with the My Hero Academia juggernaut, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

My Hero Academia‘s first movie, My Hero Academia: Two Heroes, is currently screening in Japan and will hit U.S theaters this Fall. The film recently premiered at Anime Expo 2018 to heaps of praise from those in attendance. The film will cover a story not seen in the original manga with series creator Horikoshi noting that, “Of course the movie will be filled with Class A’s great efforts, that character’s past that hasn’t been in the manga yet, flashy action scenes, and much more.” The film also previously revealed its first key visual depicting a character fans have never seen before, and a trailer revealing an All Might in his prime.

Shoji Really Did That

i don’t know about yall but shoji did it. he literally cuddled tsuyu to protect her from the cold and then turned around when momo was creating with her quirk??? A GENTLEMAN, A MAN AMONG MEN. I LOVE HIM PLS I- pic.twitter.com/4vo4092byv — jajablob (@shoutopia) August 4, 2018

Midoriya Really Did That Too

yaoyorozu and shouji thinking about midoriya and what he would do mid battle is so important. midoriya’s actions deadass make such a great impact on his friends, he did that he Really Did That pic.twitter.com/YSHMjjweJo — citra ❄️? @CF11 cb29 (@perdizzion) August 4, 2018

Tsuyu Really Did That

You have been visited by the super cozy Froppy. UPFROG ? in five seconds or never sleep cozy again. #MyHeroAcademia pic.twitter.com/aqG6oL4W63 — Eric Fuchs is Q? (@BlueHighwind) August 4, 2018

Aizawa Really Did That

i felt goosebumps. the way aizawa described bakugo and deku, the wonder duo, how they always live in the hearts of their classmates, how their passion inspired each and every one of them. theyre just so amazing pic.twitter.com/nBhsSXByBX — gogoblob (@quirkzero) August 4, 2018

Uraraka Really Did That

Thank you all for coming to my TED Talk about how beautiful Uraraka is, and how she fuels my life energy. ? pic.twitter.com/MAM03JEWp5 — Noravity (@ItsNoravity) August 4, 2018

These New Girls Really Did That

So i’m watching the latest episode of My Hero Academia right now…. something about these girls feels REALLY familiar to me ???????………… NAH….. It couldn’t be…. is it my imagination? LOL ?? pic.twitter.com/yvBoVyps4b — Platinum Equinox (@PlatinumEquinox) August 4, 2018

Kirishima Really Did That

Kirishima noticing something was wrong and acting on reflex to push Bakugou away…I can’t… pic.twitter.com/CKGCndBTxD — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochii) August 4, 2018

‘My Hero Academia’ Really Did That