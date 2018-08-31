New ‘My Hero Academia’ Stills Tease Todoroki’s Intense Feud

My Hero Academia‘s returning from its brief break for charity and movie teasing to the intense second phase of the Provisional Hero License Exam as the next episode teases a huge new problem for Todoroki.

The third season has been building to some kind of confrontation between Todoroki and Shiketsu’s Inasa Yoarashi, and the preview images for the episode reveal just how intense it’s going to get.

Episode 59 of My Hero Academia is titled “What’s the Big Idea?” and the translated synopsis for the episode reads as such:

“To Fight Back, or Rescue? The Next Phase of the Exam! The Provisional Hero License Exam intensifies with the second phase of selection. The No. 10 Hero Gang Orca assumes the role of villain, and the stakes are raised! Yoarashi and Todoroki face off against Gang Orca. But Yoarashi, who’s hated Todoroki since the U.A. entrance exam, starts an argument at the worst place and worst time!”

After Gang Orca made a surprise appearance during the Rescue Exercise phase of the Hero License Exam, in order to test how these new heroes would handle needing to fight off a villain while saving innocent bystanders, fans were wondering how Midoriya and the others would get through this situation. While it’s not clear as to how Midoriya can pass jus yet, it seems Todoroki’s running into an Inasa problem

Inasa’s going to start an argument during this incredibly crucial phase, and this is definitely going to throw a wrench into how Todoroki does in the exam. Fans learned Inasa’s been holding a grudge against Todoroki from something his father Endeavor has done, and it seems like it’s yet another grudge carried on from his father’s actions. Either way, Todoroki’s going to have a lot more than just Gang Orca and the Hero License Exam to worry about here.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 19 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.