New ‘My Hero Academia’ Stills Tease Midoriya and Bakugo’s Showdown

My Hero Academia has finally wrapped the Hero License Exam, and it’s got a fair amount to do before it finishes out its successful third season. One of the major coming events is a tense stare down between Midoriya and Bakugo.

The newest preview images for the next episode of the series give us a glimpse in Midoriya and Bakugo’s stand-off following the exam.

Episode 60 of My Hero Academia is titled, “A Talk About Your Quirk” and the translated synopsis reads as such:

“The night after the announcements of the results of the Provisional License Exam, Bakugo calls Deku out. The Provisional License Exam has finally ended! The results of those who passed are displayed, but not all of Class 1-A were able to obtain their licenses!? Also, Camie’s real appearance is revealed…!? Later that night after the results were announced, Bakugo calls Deku out for something!

All Might visits All For One, who’s currently confined in a special jail. This is the first time they are seeing each other again after the intense battle prior. What will All Might say?”

The next episode of the series is going to be jam packed with drama as not only are Midoriya and the others dealing with the fallout of the Hero License Exam, and the synopsis teases that it doesn’t quite go as well for everyone. All Might will also be meeting with All For One for the first time since their major battle, so the episode will be filled with one tense situation after another.

This Midoriya and Bakugo confrontation will be the second major time they’ve stood against one another (not counting the time they had to work together to defeat All Might) and the both of them are much stronger than they were in the first season of the series. There’s also a lot more tension between the two as Midoriya has made many major strides as a hero and fighter ever since then. It’s a literal explosion of their rivalry.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 19 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.