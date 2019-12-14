My Hero Academia Fans React To Fat Gum’s Newest Transformation

Anime

My Hero Academia gave us one of the most action packed episodes with its latest installment in the history of the franchise. With Rappa and Hekiji squaring off against the pair of Red Riot and Fat Gum, a lot was revealed about both heroes. Red Riot overcame his fear of villains and death, throwing himself in front of his mentor to take the devastating hits of Rappa and allowing his teach to unleash his ultimate attack to win the day. In order for Fat Gum to deliver the final blow, the professional hero entered into a brand new transformation that causes him to completely lose the fat stored in his body.

Now, with a skinny Fat Gum revealing himself and defeating Rappa and Hekiji of the Eight Bullets, fans are beside themselves with the professional hero’s new form!

