My Hero Academia Fans React To Fat Gum’s Newest Transformation

My Hero Academia gave us one of the most action packed episodes with its latest installment in the history of the franchise. With Rappa and Hekiji squaring off against the pair of Red Riot and Fat Gum, a lot was revealed about both heroes. Red Riot overcame his fear of villains and death, throwing himself in front of his mentor to take the devastating hits of Rappa and allowing his teach to unleash his ultimate attack to win the day. In order for Fat Gum to deliver the final blow, the professional hero entered into a brand new transformation that causes him to completely lose the fat stored in his body.
Now, with a skinny Fat Gum revealing himself and defeating Rappa and Hekiji of the Eight Bullets, fans are beside themselves with the professional hero’s new form!
FAT GUM’S SKINNY WTF— airi 🍰 (@triviajamaisvu) December 14, 2019
One of the best duo of this series so far, no doubt ✨ fat gum’s transformation looks like all might😅— monspeet (@AyanzeeKyle) December 14, 2019
Fat Gum has just become one of my favorite characters!!!! DOPE #MHA— Jaduh-sama (@MomLifeJada) December 14, 2019
Damn! Fat Gum is one hella sexy man #BnHA #MHA 😍🔥 pic.twitter.com/vumgoC05H0— Mila (@CrimsonMila) December 14, 2019
Fat Gum is really giving off some Choji vibes… here for it #BNHA #MHA— Erin Sremaniak (@rinibaby_89) December 14, 2019
I WILL NOW DEDICATE MY LIFE TO FAT GUM— GiveUsTheFishUncle (@sniperofmyheart) December 14, 2019
Fat gum without his fat? H o t— g o d (@milkymoomami) December 14, 2019
hold on now why y’all didn’t tell me fat gum was fine pic.twitter.com/6VDVxmknqU— pls stop suspending me challenge (@ahegaoangeI) December 14, 2019
i can’t stop thinking about fat gum— Mika 💭 (@a1zawas) December 14, 2019
They did Fat gum justice tho pic.twitter.com/8yYd4LgByI— Pokemon breeder arc (@justsuti) December 14, 2019