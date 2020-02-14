My Hero Academia Preview Teases Next Big Villain

My Hero Academia‘s fourth season brought the Remedial Course sub arc to an end with the latest episode of the series, and brought the action back to the Class 1-A kids at U.A. Academy. The next episode of the anime will begin the Culture Festival arc in full, and this arc will carry out through the last half of the fourth season. While the new arc might seem like a more light hearted affair as Izuku Midoriya and his classmates prepare for a fun festival to make up for all of the villain attacks…those attacks aren’t exactly over.

The preview for Episode 81 of the series starts out fun enough as Izuku Midoriya’s narration reveals that he and the other Class 1-A members plan to go all-out for the upcoming festival, the end of it teases that we’ll begin to see a new “evil” that has been “stealthily approaching” in the background while all of the wildness with Overhaul was going on.

Episode 81 of the anime is titled “School Festival” and sees the class prepare for a fun festival event as a way to apologize for putting the whole school through so much villain trauma for the last year, and it’s going to be everyone’s opportunity to unwind. Midoriya wants this to go well especially for the young Eri, who’s whole world has been turned upside down following the fight with Overhaul.

But as previously revealed through official character designs, Season 4’s Culture Festival arc will soon introduce fans to two new villains named Gentle and La Brava (although fans are wondering how La Brava’s name will be handled in official English releases). Gentle’s visage is briefly seen at the end of this preview, so now fans will see what these two mysterious villains have been up to while the pros have been focused elsewhere!

My Hero Academia was originally created by Kohei Horikoshi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes.