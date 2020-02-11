Who Takes Over Nighteye's Agency In My Hero Academia?

My Hero Academia's fourth season has caused some serious feels among those fans of UA Academy. With Lemillion losing his quirk seemingly forever during his battle with Overhaul, thanks to the power erasing drug that the Yakuza created, this wasn't even the heaviest blow that the heroes received following this epic struggle. With Sir Nighteye entering the fray, the one time sidekick to All Might found himself sacrificing his life in an effort to bring down Overhaul and bring his nefarious plans to a close. With Nighteye now deceased, the question of who will take up the reins of his agency has seemingly been answered and it's not who you think!

Much like Marvel's X-Men, not every citizen who receives super powers ends up looking like a handsome gentleman or beautiful woman, instead, some don't even look human any more and there is one hero that was introduced in this fourth season who perhaps looks more disturbing than any other character we've seen. Centipeder is a professional hero who has the ability to transform his arms into centipedes themselves. Alongside this bizarre Quirk, Centipeder himself doesn't have what we like to call a "human face" but rather has a giant centipede resting upon his body that would make one believe he was a villain on first glance.

Centipeder will be taking over Sir Nighteye's agency, with this information being dropped following Nighteye's funeral. With the professional hero joining forces alongside Lemillion and Bubble Girl, it's clear that the hero is looking to continue the work of the deceased crime fighter who had the ability to look into the future. With Nighteye's final use of his powers, he was able to see that Mirio, despite losing his quirk, still has a bright future as a hero and will surely learn all he can while continuing to be a hero regardless of not having powers.

While Overhaul's arc may be finished in this fourth season of the popular anime, the Cultural Festivel arc is looking to introduce a new villain pair that are looking to shake things up at UA Academy in the forms of Gentle and La Brava!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi for Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump in 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he's eventually scouted by the world's best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes.