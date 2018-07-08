‘My Hero Academia’ Recap: ‘Yeah, Just Do Your Best, Iida!’

Midoriya has passed his first few arduous tests in his new U.A. Academy life, and now things are going to get a lot tougher for him on My Hero Academia than ever as Midoriya must take his next step as a hero-in-training.

The students are asked by the press what kind of a teacher All Might is, with Iida the only one being receptive to them. One reporter tries to make it through, but she activates U.A. Academy’s defenses, and establishes it’s one of the toughest places to get into. Aizawa tells Class 1-A that they need a class representative, and it’s a enviable position due to how much it gets you noticed by pro-hero agencies. Thanks to Iida’s help, they vote on the position with Midoriya getting 3 votes, the most, with Yaoyorozu being the deputy (as she got two votes). This obviously bothers Iida. During lunch Iida reveals he voted for Midoriya as well. He reveals that the Iida family has been pro-heroes for generations, with a famous one Ingenium being his older brother. Iida’s trying to be a hero just like his brother. Just then, the alarm goes off and causes a panic with the students getting trapped with a hallway. It’s reporters who broke into the Academy. Iida stresses because he’s figured out everything’s fine, but no one else died. He gets Uraraka to float him above everyone else, and uses his engine legs to get to a wall in order to tell everyone it’s safe. This calms everyone down. After this, Midoriya and the rest of Class 1-A agrees that Iida should be the class rep instead. The Principal discovers that villain helped the reporters into the school, and wonders if it’s a declaration of war. All Might realizes that he’s getting slower, and that his powers are fading faster ever since he passed on One For All to Midoriya. He’s worried about Midoriya’s training going forward. Aizawa tells the class about the next exam, rescue, and that they’ll be going off campus for this training. Sue asks Midoriya if his power’s like All Might, but it’s quickly brushed aside because he gets hurt. Kirishima reveals he hardens, as they discuss which one of them would be the best suited for pro-herodom. The class is introduced to another pro-hero teacher 13 and the USJ. Unforeseen Simulation Joint, or the USJ, is a dome full of different environmental hazards. 13 has a Black Hole quirk, that destroys whatever she faces, but she uses this to state that if the students lose control, they could hurt people. Now they need to learn how to use their powers to save lives. Suddenly the power goes out and warp hole opens in the middle of the USJ. A group of villains, lead by a man with his face covered by hands, enter the dome. Aizawa tells them those are real villains, and the real danger has just started.

For those unfamiliar with the My Hero Academia juggernaut, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

My Hero Academia‘s first movie, My Hero Academia: Two Heroes, is scheduled to open August 3 in Japan and later in the U.S theaters this Fall. The film recently premiered at Anime Expo 2018 to heaps of praise from those in attendance. The film will cover a story not seen in the original manga with series creator Horikoshi noting that, “Of course the movie will be filled with Class A’s great efforts, that character’s past that hasn’t been in the manga yet, flashy action scenes, and much more.” The film also previously revealed its first key visual depicting a character fans have never seen before, and a trailer revealing an All Might in his prime.