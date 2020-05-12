My Hero Academia Drops Bombshell About Eraser Head and Doctor Garaki

✖

My Hero Academia's "Paranormal Liberation War" arc just hit a pivotal chapter, in which some key facts about the power of All For One. That information comes from All For One's disciple, Dr. Ujiko (aka Dr. Garaki), whose origins and connection to the Quirk Singularity Theory were also revealed, confirming some long-running fan theories. If that wasn't enough, chapter 270 of My Hero Academia even took a side moment to address another recent reveal: that Dr. Ujiko/Garaki indeed created the League of Villains' second-in-command, Kurogiri. But that's not all: Garaki also revealed that he, Eraser Head, and All For One have their own special history!

Warning - My Hero Academia Chapter 270 SPOILERS Follow!

In the previous chapter, the Pro Hero strike force launching the surprise attack on Garaki's lab, managed to discover the villain's inner-sanctum, and take out the stasis tube containing Tomura Shigaraki. The new chapter sees Present Mic taking Garaki into custody, while the mad scientist laments the seeming death of Shigaraki.

In his hysteria, Garaki recognizes Present Mic as the friend of Oboro Shirakumo, the U.A. student whose corpse Garaki used to create the Nomu that is Kurogiri. It's then that Garaki goes a step further, and reveals a major twist about Kurogiri's origin: that All For One and Dr. Garaki were actually after Shota Aizawa / Eraser Head!

"You... You're Kurogiri's friend aren't you?" Garaki tells Present Mic. "Back then, I really wanted to get my hands on Erasure instead."

Garaki looks deranged and evil sa he recounts this traumatic piece of Present Mic's past, that the pro hero can barely stand to touch the diabolical villain. It's also a pretty select piece of information that may seem like a throwaway anecdote right now, but could also be a pretty ominous foreshadow.

This same My Hero Academia chapter revealed that All For One actually gave his original All For One quirk to Tomura Shigraki. That means the young League of Villains leader can still take quirks from others - and at this particular moment, when Shigaraki has just awakened from his near-death state, Eraser Head is one of the closest heroes in proximity to the villain. Erasure could easily become one of Shigraki's first stolen quirks - and how screwed would the pro hero world be, if the most powerful villain could erase the quirk of any opponent in his eyesight?

