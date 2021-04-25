My Hero Academia Exhibit Spurs New Theory About Its Mysterious Traitor

✖

My Hero Academia is no strange to fan-theories, and it has courted quite a few in its time. From quirks to villains and more, it seems the hit series has pitched a ton of theories over the years. One of the biggest fan theories circulating the Internet these days has to do with a traitor once mentioned by Aizawa, and it seems a new piece of art has lifted up a fan-favorite suspect.

The whole situation came to light when My Hero Academia put on a new art exhibition overseas. It was there Twitter user aitaikimochi visited on a recent trip, and she alerted fans to a curious piece of art featuring the incomparable Aoyama.

OH SHITTTTT THIS OMINOUS PHOTO IS AOYAMA SITTING NEXT TO THIS CREEPY CREATURE........ HE LOOKS VERY SAD. OH MY GOD... #MHAExhibition pic.twitter.com/SFZvjAGeaA — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochi) April 23, 2021

As you can see above, the tweet shows part of the art as it was used to promote the exhibit. Of course, the whole piece could not be photographed, but Aitaikimochi gave a description of the painting. It turns out the ominous artwork focuses on Aoyama as the twinkling hero sits before a shadowy monster.

"THIS OMINOUS PHOTO IS AOYAMA SITTING NEXT TO THIS CREEPY CREATURE," the fan tweeted. "HE LOOKS VERY SAD. OH MY GOD."

According to Aitaikimochi, the full piece shows Aoyama sitting on a box in front of the terrifying monster while looking upset. The creature seems to be coming from within an abandoned warehouse, and his tendrils are clawing for freedom. The unsettling image definitely puts Aoyama in a light we've never seen before, and its dark undertones are making My Hero Academia fans revisit the theory that states he's the traitor.

The idea cropped up a long time ago when Aoyama was found spying on Izuku in his sleep. The odd moment sent shockwaves within the fandom, but suspicion died down after Aoyama brushed the incident away. Now, this piece of artwork has reignited the fan theory in earnest. After all, the dramatic hero has yet to explain away all of his odd behavior since being introduced, so he is still at the top of our suspect list where the UA Academy traitor is concerned.

What do you think of this latest piece of evidence...? Do you think you know who the My Hero Academia traitor is? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.