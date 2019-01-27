‘My Hero Academia’ Shares New Fantasy Inspired Visual

My Hero Academia‘s latest chapter is on the way, and to celebrate, the series revealed an updated look for the previous fantasy world looks of all the characters. It’s been a while since fans have seen these characters in this fashion, so it’s a great update for sure.

Releasing as part of Chapter 214 of the manga, which is scheduled for an official release on January 27, the two-page color spread features new looks for many old favorites. You can check it out below.

Series creator Kohei Horikoshi previously shared a fantasy world version of the series’ characters some time ago, and it was one of the most well received illustrations in the entire manga. It was so popular, Studio Bones even adapted it for the second ending theme sequence for Season 2. This updated look at the fantasy world features an all-new look for those included.

Although Midoriya, Iida, Bakugo, and Todoroki, return from the first fantasy world interpretation, their looks have been updated to show off just how much they have grown in the manga so far. The new characters included such as Yaoyorozu, Kirishima, All Might, Endeavor, and Hawks reveal just how involved they have been in the manga ever since the series’ Internship arc came to a close. The manga is heading in a all-new direction, especially for Midoriya, so this is a successful yet familiar start to the series’ going toward an unfamiliar place.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

Fans are currently waiting for the series to make its anime return later this October, and it’s one of the most anticipated anime releases of 2019 overall. It’s hard to blame fans for their eagerness as the third season of the series ended on a major cliffhanger with the introduction with the Big 3, new Pro-Heroes like Nighteye, and new villains like Overhaul, and each of these new elements coalesce in big ways over the next arc of the series.