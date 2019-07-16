My Hero Academia Reveals Exclusive Mirio Funko Pop

My Hero Academia has a whole collection of goods under its belt, and the franchise plans to bring in more down the line. As season four prepares to go live later this year, new pieces of merchandise are cropping up, and it seems a fan-favorite is ready to get their own Funko figure as such.

After all, Mirio is just begging for a Pop figure of his own, and Chalice Collectibles is ready to make that happen for the hero.

Recently, the collectibles website confirmed plans to sell an exclusive Funko figure of Mirio. Chalice Collectibles will sell Funko #611 which is named simply Mirio Togata. The figure can be found below, and fans will be able to immediately recognize the hero.

Standing in his U.A. Academy uniform, Mirio looks solid as he stands with his legs spread wide. The hero is keeping his arms crossed against his chest which shows off his bulging muscles. With his hair swept up, Mirio is rocking some thick eyebrows and bright blue eyes which brings his wholesome look together.

According to the website, this exclusive Funko figure will ship in early October. This release date will tie in with season four’s premiere date, so fans can pre-order the Pop now. Chalice Collectible is selling the figure for $20 and currently taking in orders from U.S. and Canada only.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with a new film in theaters later this year too.