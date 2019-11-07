My Hero Academia Artwork Imagines Izuku’s High-Heeled Genderbend

Midoriya has a tough road ahead of him in the fourth season of My Hero Academia. Following his “fight” against Sir Nighteye wherein the heir apparent to All Might tried to become a part of the former sidekick’s agency, it seems that Izuku’s path leads him directly within the range of the terrifying super villain Overhaul. Now, with My Hero Academia at one of the highest points in the franchise’s history, one fan decided to create a brand new interpretation of Midoriya, gender bending the character for fans across the world!

Reddit User Keren_R shared this amazing artwork that takes the anime design of Izuku Midoriya and re-imagines him as a hard hitting super heroine, sporting some high heeled boots to assist in her learning full cowling and attempting to become a brand new “Symbol of Peace”:

Deku is one of the most popular Shonen protagonists in anime today, sharing similarities between the likes of Naruto and Goku wherein he is attempting to save as many people as he can through fisticuffs. Though he never managed to emerge with a Quirk of his own, Midoriya, in the manga, has found that the power inherited from All Might has a few secrets up its sleeve. The One For All quirk was inherited from a number of different recipients by Midoriya and it seems as though each of those recipients has passed something along to Izuku himself.

In the fourth season, Midoriya is going to be reaching new levels of power in his fight against Overhaul and the Yakuza under his employ. Without going into full spoilers, fans will definitely want to take note of where Deku is today and where he ends up by the season’s end as he will clearly be developing in a number of ways!

What do you think of this gender bending My Hero Academia artwork? What other characters of the franchise would you like to see given a similar make over?

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia will also be launching its second big movie, Heroes Rising, in Japan this December.