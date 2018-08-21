‘My Hero Academia’ Gives Aizawa His Own Protege

Any good superhero can save the day, but it takes a very special hero to raise the next generation of pros. In the west, Batman has tried to mentor such stars like Robin, and anime has its own leader. And, thanks to a new update, My Hero Academia has given Aizawa a protégé.

So, Class 1-A better step it up. If they don’t want their teacher to nab a favorite, they better show Shinso who he is dealing with.

Recently, fans learned of Aizawa’s connection to Shinso when the manga posted its latest chapter. Weekly Shonen Jump shared the big update this week, and My Hero Academia showed Aizawa escorting Shinso down the hallway at UA Academy while Izuku walked alongside All Might.

Obviously, the two teams have their parallels. In the same way All Might told Izuku he could become a hero, Aizawa seems to have done the same for Shinso. Despite being a student in the General Department, the purple-haired student has a knack for heroics, and Aizawa knows what it’s like wanting to be a hero without an action-centric quirk.

As such, the final chapter ends with Aizawa bringing Shinso into a joint class with Classes 1-A and 1-B. The teacher confirms the boy is trying to enter the Hero Department, and he’s doing so with a recommendation on his back. Not only is Shinso being given the chance to transfer, but he heads into practice with a special item on his side.

If you look closely, Shinso is wearing a smaller version of the capture scarf Aizawa wears. The specially made accessory was thought up by Aizawa so he can capture villains and attack at long distances. The aid partners with his passive erasure quirk, and it seems Aizawa believes in Shinso enough to let him in on his support item. And, if the boy feels confident enough to use the scarf in practice, then you know Shinso has put in some after-hours training with Aizawa to get so confident.

So, it looks like it is All Might’s move now. If the hero wants to one-up his mentor game, then he’s going to have to fight with Aizawa headlong these days.

For those unfamiliar with the My Hero Academia juggernaut, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, although he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero, All Might, and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

So, are you ready to see how Shinso and Aizawa team up as the manga moves forward?