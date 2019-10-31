My Hero Academia Releases Spooky Halloween Poster

Halloween is upon us, and you know what that means! Tonight will see people all over trick-or-treat and dress up as their favorite pop culture icons. For lots of them, their outfits will take inspiration from Japan’s many anime series. And thanks to a new poster, one of the country’s bigger titles is scaring fans in anticipation for the holiday.

Over on Twitter, fans began buzzing when the official page for My Hero Academia shared a special poster. The art was made in honor of Halloween, and it made a point to show off the League of Villains.

Just, don’t expect for the whole troupe to show up. To make this poster, you need to be the best of the best, so all of you Twice stans will want to let themselves down easily.

Woahhh this new official art of Shigaraki, Toga, and Dabi (posted by the BNHA official twitter account) is AWESOME. HAPPY HALLOWEEN!!! 🎃🎃🎃 pic.twitter.com/jG39gUegDx — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochi) October 30, 2019

As you can see above, the only characters to make this new poster are the Big Three of the League of Villains. Shigaraki is in the front as always, and he is wearing a long black duster. His hands can be seen like usual, but it is pretty creepy to see one reaching out for fans.

To his left, the leader is joined by Dabi who looks surprisingly happy. The fiery baddie is smiling which is a bit strange, but it is probably just because he enjoys the chaos that comes with Halloween. And on the other side, fans will spot Toga blushing in ecstasy as she goes in for an attack. The girl has her knives and needles in hand, so you definitely won’t want to trick Toga tonight.

This gift has definitely pleased fans of My Hero Academia, and it will need to keep them satisfied for a bit longer. Unlike the past few weeks, there will not be a new episode of season four released this Saturday. That reality may be the scariest realization fans make today but don’t fret! The anime will return next Saturday after its brief break.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia will also be launching its second big movie, Heroes Rising, in Japan this December.