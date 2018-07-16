‘My Hero Academia’ Fans Loved Seeing Hatsume Again

My Hero Academia has entered a new phase of the third season, but before it begins introducing tons of new characters as part of the Hero License Exam arc, it brought back a major fan-favorite.

Mei Hatsume made a major impression on fans when she first debuted during the Sports Festival in the second season, and that great impression definitely continues as Hatsume runs wild in the latest episode.

Along with an explosive entrance leaving Midoriya on the ground, Hatsume’s obsession with gadgets and modifying Midoriya’s costume has her neglecting personal space. This hilariously throws off Midoriya and Uraraka (who’s jealous of her physicality with Midoriya), and even rattles the stoic Iida as Hatsume’s suggestions to their costumes leaves them all wrecked.

But with her quirky nature, and more revelations implying just how important she’ll be to their future as heroes, Hatsume once again is a fan-favorite. Fans haven’t been able to stop talking about her since seeing her again, so read on to see how fans are raving for just having her back in the anime again.

Just Blessed

bless our wonderful hatsume pic.twitter.com/uog35YaoXv — YonkouProductions (@YonkouProd) July 14, 2018

Midoriya Isn’t the Same Around Her

everytime hatsume’s around midoriya does these priceless reactions pic.twitter.com/oXYZD8iJEW — maria? (@aizawasz) July 14, 2018

Epic is the Right Word

MVP All Day, Every Day

Hatsume MVP of the newest episode straight up pic.twitter.com/SRY4mmhiA5 — Memory (@MemoryNK) July 14, 2018

She Really Does Have the Best Faces…

mei hatsume has the best faces in mha and no one can tell me otherwise. pic.twitter.com/8PIf5wANna — かぜ.⊂σρέη (@MegaSwampT117) July 14, 2018

Thank You For Existing!

Thank you Hatsume Mei for existing! pic.twitter.com/qSwaKm8Re7 — Natalia is hyped for SNK season 3 ? (@kusonachos) July 14, 2018

Absolute God Sauce

Hatsume ist absolute GOD SAUCE xD pic.twitter.com/KpHYSIQgtS — ANTEIKU (@ANTEIKU12) July 14, 2018

Fight Me

Mei Hatsume is one of the best characters of #bnha and y’all can fight me on that. pic.twitter.com/VOZ1IX9ca4 — Trev (@Gik_and_a_half) July 14, 2018

More Like HOTsume

Hatsume? More like HOTsume pic.twitter.com/edh2eNI2Df — Uraraka Ochaco is best girl (@OchacoIs) July 14, 2018

For those unfamiliar with the My Hero Academia juggernaut, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

My Hero Academia‘s first movie, My Hero Academia: Two Heroes, is scheduled to open August 3 in Japan and later in the U.S theaters this Fall. The film recently premiered at Anime Expo 2018 to heaps of praise from those in attendance. The film will cover a story not seen in the original manga with series creator Horikoshi noting that, “Of course the movie will be filled with Class A’s great efforts, that character’s past that hasn’t been in the manga yet, flashy action scenes, and much more.” The film also previously revealed its first key visual depicting a character fans have never seen before, and a trailer revealing an All Might in his prime.