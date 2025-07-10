Netflix’s Solo Leveling Live-Action Just Cast the Perfect Jinwoo Actor

Even though Solo Leveling’s anime has yet to give fans any confirmation of Season 3, the excitement surrounding the franchise has not died down in the slightest over the last few months. Instead, things just got even more exciting for Solo Leveling fans as Netflix just officially announced a live-action adaptation of the beloved power fantasy, and the cast is simply stacked, with the perfect actor to play Jinwoo.

A recent announcement by Netflix gave fans an update on the Solo Leveling live-action K-drama that had been announced by Kakao at the start of 2025, with the adaptation not only landing a streaming home but also revealing its main lead. Netflix has announced that Sung Jinwoo will be played by none other than Byeon Woo-seok, and the casting could not be more perfect. Luckily for those who have yet to venture into K-dramas and Byeon Woo-seok’s body of work specifically, here’s why he’s the absolute perfect choice to play Jinwoo, and why there’s a chance Netflix could actually pull off this live-action adaptation.

Jinwoo’s Live-Action Casting Could Not Be More Perfect

Besides fitting the bill perfectly in terms of his dripping good looks and pointed features that perfectly match Jinwoo, Byeon Woo-seok’s previous roles prove that he’s perfect for the role and could give fans exactly the cold, aura-farming Jinwoo that they want to see. Woo-seok’s most recent hit K-drama series was, of course, Lovely Runner, wherein he played the heartthrob swimmer-turned-idol Ryu Sun-jae. The series is an excellent example of Woo-seok’s top-tier skills as an actor and his ability to portray an array of emotions.

That said, to truly get a feel of what Byeon Woo-seok would be like as Jinwoo, look no further than Strong Girl Nam-soon. While the series itself has its flaws and isn’t the best sequel to the 2017 hit Strong Girl Bong-soon, Byeon Woo-seok’s character is one of the biggest strengths of the series, with the actor endearing viewers everywhere to root for him despite being the antagonist of the series. Strong Girl Nam-soon is a great example of Woo-seok playing a more cold, detached persona, and proves he could definitely pull off Jinwoo’s character.

Netflix Could Actually Pull Off Solo Leveling in Live Action

Granted, while the casting is perfect, it makes sense for fans to still be skeptical about the live-action adaptation of Solo Leveling. Netflix’s live-action renditions in the last few years have mostly been a mixed bag, with series like One Piece turning out to be huge successes while others like BET have not been as well-received. That said, when it comes to K-dramas, Netflix is usually known to hit the mark.

There will undoubtedly be many challenges in bringing a fantastical, action-packed series like Solo Leveling to life, though series like Alchemy of Souls and My Demon have proved that CGI can skillfully be used in fantastical settings. Meanwhile, shows like Vincenzo and Bloodhounds have proved that Netflix can definitely nail the action aspect as well. All the same, for now, things are looking very promising for Solo Leveling’s live-action, and hopefully it stays that way.

Solo Leveling’s anime can be streamed on Crunchyroll.