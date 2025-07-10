Sakamoto Days Shows New Look for Season 1 Return in New Trailer

The hilarious and action-packed assassin series, Sakamoto Days, is almost back for the second half of its first season, making it one of this summer’s most anticipated anime in a lineup that is very stacked. The series’ first cour was definitely popular and for good reason, and with the upcoming part 2 planning to introduce some of its most exciting and deadliest characters, the stakes are about to get kicked up a notch as the story looks to enter its best stretches of content.

As revealed by the official X (formerly Twitter) account of Netflix anime, the official streaming platform of the series, a new trailer for the second cour of Sakamoto Days season 1 is out, and will start releasing weekly episodes starting on July 15th, 2025. The season will be scheduled for 11 episodes, just like the first part. The opening theme song is titled “Method”, and will be performed by Kroi, and the ending theme, “Dandelion”, will be performed by go!go!vanillas. This season will see the plot change drastically, and the action and plotline will be pushed as the current arc nears its end.

Sakamoto Days Headlines Summer 2025 for Netflix Anime

Taro Sakamoto was formerly the most feared and skilled assassin in the criminal underworld. His life changed completely when he found love and opted to leave that world behind. Now, living a quiet life as a convenience store employee, Sakamoto struggles to remain out of the limelight. Despite his attempts to lead a straight life, old enemies and former associates refuse to accept that he has retired and often come after him. Unable to resort to killing anymore, Sakamoto must rely on his wits and resourcefulness to fend off threats, protect his tranquil existence, and defend his family and community.

The anime is currently in the middle of the Death Row Prisoners arc, at chapter 37 to be specific. While the slice of life and comedy might be a cornerstone of the anime thus far, fans should prepare for the fact that this aspect will be toned down in favour of a more cohesive plot and action, although the humour can still be felt. With the series heading deeper into the JCC plot line even more, season 2 might be exactly what those who wanted more from the series. With even more violent action sequences and where the series truly comes to its own ahead of us, Sakamoto Days season 1 part 2 will be exciting.