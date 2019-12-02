My Hero Academia Timeline Confirms Setting of Next Movie

If you have been keeping track of My Hero Academia, the series has been real busy. The title has been juggling its anime and manga this season with care, but it has something to keep an eye on. Just beyond the horizon, a brand-new movie will join MMy Hero Academia‘s canon, and it turns out the film will have an unexpected timeline.

Taking to Twitter, anime influencer aitaikimochi shared the news with fans. They discovered an official timeline in the latest issue of Weekly Shonen Jump, and it revealed My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising will take place following the manga’s most recent arc.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Yes, that is right. If you are not totally caught up with the manga, you are going to want to approach this upcoming film really carefully.

For those curious to know the timeline at face value, it goes as you’d expect to start. It turns out My Hero Academia has taken place during a single year in series with its spring covering the Entrance Exam and U.A. entrance.

As the timeline goes forward, fans are given a cue about the summer and its involvement with the Sports Festival before the fall welcomed the work study arc. This is the season which the anime is exploring now, but fans do not expect the show to go beyond autumn. Not long ago, the manga entered winter territory with two new arcs, and it turns out Heroes Rising will take place following those stories.

Thanks to this timeline, fans have gleaned some important details about the upcoming movie. If it takes place after all of the manga’s latest arcs, it will see the League of Villains in a very different place. Izuku will have also made some big leaps in strength especially with his Quirk, but these are all reveals which the anime will surely not get to in season four. So if you are an anime-only fan, you will want to think twice before binging this upcoming movie.

Are you surprised by this timeline confirmation…? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia will also be launching its second big movie, Heroes Rising, in Japan this December.