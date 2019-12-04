My Hero Academia Creator Comments on New Film’s Spoilery Timeline

In a matter of weeks, My Hero Academia will bring its next film to life on the big screen. This December marks the debut of My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising, but fans will want to think twice before seeing the film upon its U.S. release. After all, the film has said its timeline matches the manga rather than the anime, but creator Kohei Horikoshi says fans should be able to enjoy the film whether they’ve read the manga or not.

Recently, the creator of My Hero Academia opened up about the spoilery timeline of his next film. He addressed the issue in the manga’s latest issue, and it was there he seemed rather nonchalant about the timeline.

“In regards of the timeline of the movie, it takes place around the same time frame as the events that transpire within the Volume 25 manga. That’s surprising, right,” the artist asked (via Aitaikimochi).

“I’m sure that those who haven’t read the manga up until here will still be able to enjoy the movie, but if you read this manga and then watch the movie, you would be able to nod and be like ‘Ahh, so that’s what is happening here’ since you would have a better understanding of what is going on.”

With this in mind, it seems My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising will not delve too deeply into the manga’s timeline. Horikoshi does say Hawks will appear in the film, so that might be the biggest spoiler anime-only fans run into. Of course, manga readers will be game for the movie as anime features so rarely diverge from the TV show’s timeline. Now, it seems like Horikoshi has pushed his series to defy the norm, and fans are eager to see how My Hero Academia handles the skip when the film drops in Japan this month.

