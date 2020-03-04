My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising Hits $10 Million Box Office Milestone

My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising has landed in North American theaters and the second feature length film of the popular anime franchise has just hit another milestone in box office receipts, clearing ten million dollars domestically! The story that sees Midoriya, Bakugo, and the rest of their friends in Class 1-A combining their quirks in order to defeat a new villain in the form of Nine has been rising in terms of profits the world over and will surely continue to rake in the cash before its final showing hits theaters.

The film, created thanks in part to Studio Bones’ animation team, details an action packed story that takes place following the conclusion of My Hero Academia‘s fourth season. Fans shouldn’t be too worried about having anything spoiled from the events that are referenced, as there are no serious reveals of the story lines that are currently playing out in the manga. With the current film outpacing the profits made from its first film, My Hero Academia: Two Heroes, it’s clear that the popularity of the franchise across numerous mediums is continuing to sky rocket as Kohei Horikoshi’s franchise propels forward.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Funimation shared the announcement that My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising has just cleared ten million USD domestically, proving that Midoriya and the rest of his super hero classmates are able to go “Plus Ultra” at the box office as they do during every adventure they encounter:

YOU GUYS DID IT!! My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising just hit $10 MILLION in ticket sales! 😱🙌🎉 You’ve made it legendary!!! #HeroesRisingMovie pic.twitter.com/w44VNpvHof — Funimation (@FUNimation) March 4, 2020

A home video release date has yet to be announced for the feature length film, though it’s obviously a guarantee at this point based on the profits that are coming in for UA Academy’s latest adventure. Ironically enough, the first and second films hold similar locales as both focus on the students visiting an island to encounter a brand new villainous threat, both of which have big ties to All For One and the League of Villains! With more fans packing theaters to witness the latest adventure of Deku and company, it’s clear that the film will continue breaking new ground across the world!

What do you think of the latest news of My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising’s box office receipts? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and UA Academy!