My Hero Academia Creator Celebrates New Toga Figure with Adorable Sketch

As My Hero Academia enters a new decade stronger than ever, it’s got a whole new world to explore as it continues to expand further with new movies, anime, spin-offs, and tons of merchandise. This includes new collectible figures as well, and series creator Kohei Horikoshi is just as much of a fan of each new figure release as the rest of us! The latest Himiko Toga collectible figure has just launched in Japan, and Horikoshi has commemorated the release of it with an adorable new sketch of the fan favorite villainess.

This Toga in particular is the latest release in Banpresto’s Figure Colosseum for the My Hero Academia series, and like the other releases in the collection, Horikoshi is pretty happy with how the new Toga figure came out and even noted how adorable the figure is with an equally as adorable sketch.

It’s been a great time for fans of Himiko Toga lately as the fan favorite villain has made her official return to action with the fourth season of the series. As part of the deal Shigaraki made with Overhaul, Toga and Twice temporarily joined forces with the Shie Hassaikai arc and helped them fight off the incoming heroes. But this alliance was truly paper thin as they revealed they had more chaotic motives.

Although Shigaraki has his own plans for the League of Villains and its big future, Toga has been one of the more intriguing elements of this villain group. Initially joining thanks to the words of Hero Killer Stain, recent chapters of the manga have shown how much the series still needs to explore Toga and her past. But with Toga joining the lines of collectibles for the series. it proves how much fans are still wanting more from the character in both manga and anime.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. Funimation will soon be bringing My Hero Academia’s second big movie, Heroes Rising, to North America sometime later this year.