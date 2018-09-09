‘My Hero Academia’ Sets Up One Bloody, Nightmarish Plot

As My Hero Academia ends the Hero License Exam and starts the first steps toward a huge future for the anime series, it dropped several major threads for potential future stories as both the heroes and villains make moves.

The League of Villain’s Himiko Toga is one of the characters making huge plays, and the potential for a violent and bloody future because of her is just too hard to ignore.

In the latest episode of the series, it’s revealed that Himiko Toga actually entered into the Hero License Exam disguised as Shiketsu’s Camie Utsushimi. Her quirk allows her to change her appearance into someone else as long as she ingests their blood. She then tells Shigaraki and the others that she’s been successful in obtaining Midoriya’s blood.

Her transforming quirk explains why her attack during the Forest Training Camp arc had her focusing on sticking syringes into others. After stealing Uraraka’s blood earlier in the season, and now disguising herself as Camie, this shows just how deadly Toga with Midoriya’s blood can be.

Along with having an unhealthy obsession with Midoriya, the fact that she can now transform into him leaves Class 1-A vulnerable to a potential future plot in which Toga can sneak in somewhere disguised as Midoriya and can either assassinate or take a victim hostage. The League of Villains has been biding their time since All For One’s defeat as they prepare to make their next move, and gives them one more key piece to play as prepare for their revenge on the heroes.

With Midoriya’s blood, Toga can get close to the other students, his mother, and even All Might, who is now the focus of a terrible plot as Shigaraki still seeks to exact his revenge. The only hope is that someone can figure out if “Midoriya” is acting differently as it’s how Midoriya caught on to Toga when she looked like Uraraka.

