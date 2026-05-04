Black Clover Ends With an Unexpected Rivalry

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the Black Clover manga! After 11 years of serialization, Yuki Tabata’s beloved action-fantasy series Black Clover is closer to its finale than ever. The manga entered its Final Arc in 2022 before transitioning to Shueisha’s Jump GIGA magazine on a quarterly schedule. Since then, the series has been releasing two to three chapters each quarter, focusing on the final battle against Lucius Zogratis and the chaos that befell the Clover Kingdom. The manga returned with three chapters on April 30th, 2026, as part of the Spring 2026 Jump GIGA issue and followed the aftermath of the battle against Lucius Zogratis.

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The story ended the rivalry between Asta and Yuno with the former winning the battle and claiming the title of the Wizard King. Furthermore, now that peace has been restored to the Clover Kingdom, each character has found their own path in life. The finale also confirmed many ships became canon, with the most popular one being Yami and Charlotte, since it was implied for years. However, Asta didn’t end up with anyone, leading Noelle and Mimosa to start a new rivalry for him.

Black Clover Leaves Noelle’s and Mimosa’s Rivalry Unresolved

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The manga never hid the fact that both Noelle and Mimosa have long had feelings for Asta. Asta’s refusal to back down in the face of a challenge inspired many people in the kingdom, including the girls who found new courage to move forward as capable Magic Knights. On the other hand, they have also supported Asta against many challenges, especially Mimosa, whose healing abilities always come in handy. Throughout the serialization, fans were divided over which one of the girls would end up with the protagonist.

However, Asta was too focused on becoming the Wizard King and failed to notice their feelings. Not to mention, he wanted to marry Sister Lily since childhood, which was never possible to begin with. After becoming the Wizard King, he was busier than ever, and his love life never had a chance to begin with. However, Noelle and Mimosa swore to each other that they won’t back down when it comes to him. The girls declared their rivalry, but the manga leaves it unresolved without revealing a clear victor.

The series will release its final volume on August 4th, 2026, which will contain extra illustrations and information about the characters. While there is a chance that the volume extras will reveal who Asta ended up with, there’s no guarantee that Tabata will resolve the ship war at all.

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