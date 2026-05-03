My Hero Academia Finale Gives Its Biggest Romance a Happy Ending

My Hero Academia‘s anime has now come to an end with a special episode serving as a true grand finale, and with it has given its biggest romance a happy ending after all. After ending the eighth and final season of the TV anime last Fall, My Hero Academia has come back to screens with one more episode exploring the epilogue to Izuku Midoriya and Class 1-A’s story. Taking place eight years after the defeat of All For One and Tomura Shigaraki, fans got to see all of these young heroes as adults.

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My Hero Academia’s true finale episode also reveals that while the hero world is largely at peace after all this time, Deku and the others haven’t really gotten time to think about their own futures. Focusing so much on their work as heroes instead of their personal lives, the final episode of the anime sees both Deku and Ochaco realize what they have been putting off this whole time. They wanted to spend more time with one another on a closer level than they had before.

My Hero Academia Finally Makes Deku x Ochaco Official

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

My Hero Academia Episode 170+1 picks up after the Season 8 finale, and takes place eight years after the end of the fight with All For One. Deku has been operating as a pro hero that the others had developed for him, and Ochaco has been spending her time expanding her efforts to help all sorts of young quirk users get adjusted to where they can fit into society. The two of them have been buried in work, and really haven’t thought about much else even after all these years.

Ochaco has still been carrying the guilt over Himiko Toga’s death during the war, but has slowly begun to realize that Toga would want her to live her life to the fullest. Toga would want her to pursue what she really wants, and Ochaco realizes that she’s pushed down her feelings for Deku all this time. She had done so initially in order to focus on the war effort, but in this downtime she can think clearly at last. It’s the same for Deku as while he had previously considered Ochaco special to him, he never had time to truly think about how special she was to him.

Is This a Good Ending for Deku x Ochaco?

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

The final moments of My Hero Academia see the two reuniting and openly saying that they want to spend more time with one another. It’s not a full confession of feelings outright, but it’s clear that the two of them were both able to communicate their real thoughts towards one another. My Hero Academia has never been really focused on telling any kind of romantic story for any character really, but Ochaco’s crush on Deku had been brewing in the background since the earliest arcs of the series.

Spending the final moments of the story putting a bow on their relationship goes a long way towards emphasizing their future to come. It’s more about the fact that Deku and Ochaco now have a future where they are free to dream and pursue romantic interests compared to the overwhelming threats they had to face off with in school. They can truly breather for the first time in a very long time, and that is the best ending that My Hero Academia fans could have hoped for.

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